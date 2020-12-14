Businessman shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], December 14 (ANI): A businessman was shot dead in the Minapur area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday by four unidentified men riding two motorcycles, police said.

Four men started indiscriminate firing at Yogendra Kumar, a resident of Naka Derma village in the East Champaran district, police said.

The man succumbed to the gunshot injuries on the way to the hospital.



"We were called by locals in the area who informed us that a man had been shot by four unidentified men riding two motorcycles. We rushed to the spot and found four empty shells," Assistant Sub Inspector Ramnaresh Sinha said.

He added that the deceased, whose business dealt in stone chips, was on his way back home after attending a wedding in the area.

"Raids are being conducted to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway," Sinha added. (ANI)

