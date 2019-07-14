A bust of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh was inaugurated in Jaipur on Saturday to commemorate his 100th birth centenary.
A bust of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh was inaugurated in Jaipur on Saturday to commemorate his 100th birth centenary.

Bust of war hero Lt Gen Sagat Singh inaugurated in Jaipur

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): A bust of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh was inaugurated in Jaipur on Saturday on the eve of his birth centenary.
The legendary war veteran is known for his key role in the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule and later liberation of Bangladesh.
In a bid to commemorate his birth centenary, the Indian Army has held several events in Rajasthan - his native state.
General Sagat Singh's bust was unveiled at Jodhpur Military Station in a bid to honour his valour during several operations conducted by the Indian Army.
Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command Commander Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, who was present on the occasion, said, "It is a matter of great honour and a privilege for all of us in South Western Command and Jaipur Military Station and citizens of Jaipur to be able to commemorate the great hero of all India. Today I am very happy that a bust which looks exactly like General Sagat Singh was has come up at the corner of this road named after this great military hero."
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Secretary DB Gupta, who was also present here, told media that efforts will be made to include the great achievements of General Sangat Singh in the educational curriculum of the state with the help of Army authorities.
"The great stories and valour of General Sangat Singh will be included in the educational curriculum of Rajasthan if the Army authorities help us in providing all the authentic information related to the braveheart," Gupta said.
Sagat Singh was a three-star General in the Indian Army, known for his participation in the invasion of Goa and later in Bangladesh. He held many prestigious command and staff appointments throughout his military career.
For his leadership and command for the race to Dacca, Singh was conferred with Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian award. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

Jammu ropeway to open for public by July end

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): The service of the much-awaited Jammu ropeway, which is expected to give a major boost to tourism in the region, will be open for public by the end of July.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra decked up with...

Puri (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees thronged the streets of Puri to get a glimpse of the Holy Trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra - decked up in gold ornaments weighing 208 kilograms for the 'Suna Besha' ritual on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:03 IST

Cop beaten to death: No arrest yet, probe underway, says Rajasthan Police

Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has said that so far, no arrest has taken place in the case where Head Constable Gani Mohammad was brutally beaten to death by some unknown miscreants when he was investigating a land dispute here in Bhim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 03:41 IST

Capt Abhimanyu's nephew seen performing stunts in Nissan sports...

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi Police has identified the man, who was seen performing dangerous stunts in a high-end white car at the heavily guarded Vijay Chowk area on Saturday, as Sarvesh Sindhu, the nephew of Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 03:09 IST

Hyderabad journalist accuses Bigg Boss Telugu organisers of...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based woman journalist, who was nominated for the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, has alleged that organisers of the show asked for sexual favours in exchange for being selected for the final round.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 03:04 IST

5 held as part of crackdown on sale of illicit liquor in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Excise Department arrested five persons in possession of illicit liquor in separate cases on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 02:25 IST

Devoid of accommodation, Odisha BJP chief whip forced to stay on footpath

Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP chief whip in Odisha Assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi, has claimed that he has not been allotted an official residence or guest house in Bhubaneswar, forcing him to stay on the footpath.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 02:07 IST

30-year-old man held for murdering senior citizen in West Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was arrested by police for murdering a senior citizen in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 01:31 IST

Odisha: Dairy farmers spill gallons of milk on road in protest...

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Dairy farmers in Basudebpur town spilt gallons of milk on the roads as a mark of protest against Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED).

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:46 IST

Cong appoints Thorat as Maharashtra party chief, forms panels to...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Stepping up its preparations in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday appointed former state minister Balasaheb Thorat as the state party chief and formed eight panels including pradesh election committee and campaign committee.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will go to jail within a...

Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday claimed that those involved in Sarada, Narada scams will be going to jail within a month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:23 IST

Rebel MLA Nagraj back in Cong fold, Siddaramaiah says will get...

Bengaluru (Karnataka), July 13 (ANI): Amidst intense efforts by Congress to placate and woo its rebel legislators in the state, MLA MTB Nagaraj late on Saturday night announced that he was withdrawing his resignation and would remain with the Congress party.

Read More
iocl