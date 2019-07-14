Bust of war hero Lt Gen Sagat Singh inaugurated in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): A bust of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh was inaugurated in Jaipur on Saturday on the eve of his birth centenary.

The legendary war veteran is known for his key role in the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule and later liberation of Bangladesh.

In a bid to commemorate his birth centenary, the Indian Army has held several events in Rajasthan - his native state.

General Sagat Singh's bust was unveiled at Jodhpur Military Station in a bid to honour his valour during several operations conducted by the Indian Army.

Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command Commander Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, who was present on the occasion, said, "It is a matter of great honour and a privilege for all of us in South Western Command and Jaipur Military Station and citizens of Jaipur to be able to commemorate the great hero of all India. Today I am very happy that a bust which looks exactly like General Sagat Singh was has come up at the corner of this road named after this great military hero."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Secretary DB Gupta, who was also present here, told media that efforts will be made to include the great achievements of General Sangat Singh in the educational curriculum of the state with the help of Army authorities.

"The great stories and valour of General Sangat Singh will be included in the educational curriculum of Rajasthan if the Army authorities help us in providing all the authentic information related to the braveheart," Gupta said.

Sagat Singh was a three-star General in the Indian Army, known for his participation in the invasion of Goa and later in Bangladesh. He held many prestigious command and staff appointments throughout his military career.

For his leadership and command for the race to Dacca, Singh was conferred with Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian award. (ANI)

