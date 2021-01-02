Buta Singh devoted his life to service of poor, other backward communities: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of former Home Minister Buta Singh and said the late leader was a great parliamentarian and a distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of the poor and other backward communities.

In a letter to his son Arvinder Singh Lovely, Manmohan Singh said Buta Singh was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines.



"I have learnt with profound sorrow the demise of your beloved father Sardar Buta Singh ji today. He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody irrespective of party lines. He had been elected eight times as a member of the Lok Sabha. He has served as General Secretary of the AICC, Home Minister of India, Governor of Bihar and many other positions. He was a great parliamentarian and a distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of the poor and other backward communities," Manmohan Singh said.

Buta Singh passed away on Saturday. He was 86.

He served as Home Minister during the Rajiv Gandhi government. (ANI)

