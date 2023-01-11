Buxar farmers' agitation: 3 arrested for "attacking the police"

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 11 (ANI): Three persons were arrested for allegedly "creating an obstruction in government work" and "attacking the police" in Bihar's Buxar after their protests turned violent as villagers attacked the power plant and also torched the police vehicles, after the 'police crackdown' on their stir.

The police said that an application was given by Circle Officer Chausa in Mufassil police station against obstructing government work, illegal assembly and murderous attack.

"For the arrest of the accused, raids were conducted with the force and women constables. The raiding party was attacked by the relatives of the accused. Being forced, 3 persons had to be brought to the police station by the raiding party. All the three persons, who were brought under Mufassil police station, were duly arrested for creating an obstruction in government work and attack on the police," the police said.

The police said that some anti-social elements were involved in the crowd of farmers breaking the main gate of the power plant and entering the premises and starting vandalizing and arson.

"An attempt was made by the police officer deputed on law and order duty and the force to control the people who were creating a ruckus, but the agitated crowd set fire to 2 police vehicles, 16 vehicles including JAC 0B of the company and damaged them," the police said.

They informed that two policemen including home guards were injured in the mob attack.

"Light force was used by the police to control the agitated crowd, but in the event of anti-social elements attacking the police, tear gas shells were released and air firing was also done," the police said.

However, the police said that the situation is completely under control at present.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shahabad area, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Buxar are camping at the spot," the police said.



They said that action will be ensured against the unruly elements.

"And by deputing adequate force and magistrate, the situation is being continuously monitored by the senior officials," they said.

Earlier, a farmers' protest in Buxar's Chausa area on Wednesday turned violent as villagers attacked the power plant and also torched the police vehicles, after the "police crackdown" on their stir last midnight.

The Buxar Police allegedly attacked the homes of protesting farmers in the middle of the night while they were sleeping and dozens of villagers including women were injured. Police brutality was captured in the CCTV footage.

For over two months, farmers are on protest demanding better rates for their land being acquired by a state-run power company in the district's Chausa block.

Today, the Irate villagers attacked the police and the power plant with sticks and rods.

Police vehicles were vandalized and set on fire. The gate of the power plant was also set on fire, police said.

The police tried to disperse the crowd by firing in the air. The entire area has been turned into a police camp. Stone pelting is happening from both sides.

"Police are trying to control the situation and will be controlled soon," said Buxar Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers demonstrated at the main gate of the plant. After which the police allegedly entered their houses last night in Banarpur village of Mufsil police station area and beat them up. (ANI)

