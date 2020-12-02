BV Srinivas appointed as President of Indian Youth Congress

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday appointed BV Srinivas as the President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

"Hon'able Congress President has appointed Shri BV Srinivas, interim President, IYC as President of Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect," a press release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued by party leader KC Venugopal read.

Last year in July, Srinivas was appointed as the interim President of the Indian Youth Congress.

In August last year, Srinivas took oath as the national President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). The oath-taking ceremony was attended by several senior leaders of the party, IYC had said in a statement. (ANI)