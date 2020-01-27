By 2024, railways to run 100 percent on electricity, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that the entire network of railways in the country will run on electricity by 2024.

"We are embarking on rapid electrification of the rail network by 2024, we expect the entire railways to be 100 percent run on electricity," Goyal said at the India-Brazil Business Forum.

"It will be the first railway in the entire world, of this scale and size, to be run on electricity and by 2030, we plan to make the entire railway network a zero-emission network. It will run on clean energy," he added.

He said, "India would love to partner with Brazil". (ANI)

