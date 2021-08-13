By 2047 we have to build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', prosperous, self-reliant, self-respecting India: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said in the next 25 years India has to build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', a prosperous, self-reliant, self-respecting country, that does not attack any other nation but gives a befitting reply to anyone who tries to attack it.

Singh was addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Defence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"What kind of India do we build by 2047, on 100 years of independence? We have to build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', a prosperous, self-reliant, self-respecting India, that doesn't attack any other country but gives a befitting reply to anyone who casts an eye on us. In the coming times, we will build an even stronger India," said Defence Minister.

"The spirit of the 'Amrit Mahotsav' we are celebrating today, or should I say the spirit of freedom, sovereignty and immortality, is not a new or modern sentiment for India. I would like to mention about Captain Vikram Batra, who even after seeing death in front says, 'Yeh dil maange more'. What is this sentiment? I bow my head to these immortal sons who laid down their lives for their nation," Singh said.

He further said it is a privilege to see history being made in front of us. It is an even greater privilege to be a part of history. "But it is our great fortune that we are not only seeing the history of freedom as 'Amrit-Mahotsav' being made but also becoming a part of it."

Earlier, Indian heroes and revolutionaries had to take refuge in the mountains; today Indians are doing a 'mountain expedition' on the same mountains. "75 years ago freedom fighters were sent to the islands. Today we are celebrating independence by hoisting the tricolour over hundreds of those islands," said Singh.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Amrit Mahotsav' on the anniversary of the historic Dandi March, he drew a picture in front of the nation, in which he made it clear how this Amrit Mahotsav should be," said Defence Minister.

Union Defence Minister said the country's military tradition existed hundreds of years before the British came to India.

"If I talk about the freedom struggle, then along with the military tradition of our country, the freedom struggle that took place has a 'glorious history'. Our military tradition existed hundreds of years before the British came," he added.

Singh added that Chanakya had discussed in details the importance of military strategy and the security of the state in his book 'Arthashastra'. The feeling of dying for the country is the military and cultural tradition of India.

"The idea of 'Janani Janmabhoomisch Swargadapi Gariyasi', originated from this country. This idea was also on that side of the Indus two thousand years ago and in 2020 this idea was a source of inspiration for Indian soldiers in Galvan on this side of the Indus," said the Union Minister.

Singh further said Indian Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant' has become the biggest symbol of 'self-reliant India' today and it is a matter of pride for us that in these 75 years the Indian forces have made a mark of a professional and mighty army.

Talking about India's win in Tokyo Olympics he said, "When Tokyo Olympics was going on, we used to wonder if we will get a gold medal. But subedar Neeraj Chopra did wonders and bagged a gold medal for India."

Further talking about the medical initiatives of the defence sector, he further mentioned that 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), an anti-COVID-19 drug increases oxygen levels.

"Doctors told me that 2DG is an effective medicine, it increases oxygen level (in COVID patients). No other country could do it, but the scientists of India made it possible. Our armed forces and scientists never disappointed the nation, whenever they were needed," Singh added.

Singh launched various events virtually from New Delhi on Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Meanwhile, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative taken by the Central Government to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12.

For instilling a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion. The passes include Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)