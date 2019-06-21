External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

By celebrating Yoga Day together, we celebrate our common humanity: S Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:54 IST

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that by observing the International Day of Yoga together, the entire globe is celebrating the common humanity amongst each other.
"This morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga. Its inclusion as a world intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO underlines its global significance and benefits for the entire humanity," he said.
"Its growing reach and acceptance is evident everywhere and I am sure particularly in the countries that are represented here," added Jaishankar, who was speaking at an event marking the fifth International Yoga Day at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra here.
He said that yoga events at iconic landmarks across the globe have taken place with the participation of thousands of masses, including dignitaries, celebrities and people from all walks of life.
Underlining the importance of yoga, Jaishankar said: "It is not just a science. It is a science of well-being, the science of integrating body, mind, and soul, and the science of actualising our true potential. By celebrating the International Day of Yoga together, we celebrate our common humanity. We are recognising that we have shared bonds."
Thanking the international community for its response in commemorating June 21 as the International Yoga Day, the minister said: "When the Prime Minister called for observing 21st June as the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014, this proposal received an unprecedented response. What we saw was a record 177 countries adopting a resolution in a record time of 75 days."
"I take this opportunity to thank the international community today for the tremendous response that we have received for our proposal of adopting 21st June as the International Day of Yoga in UN and its inclusion as the World Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO," Jaishankar said.
Prime Minister Modi on Friday led the nation in celebrating the International Yoga Day from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. He too stressed the need to make Yoga an integral part of one's daily routine.
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena praised Modi for his efforts to bring the "common heritage" of India and Sri Lanka to the international stage.
Later, the Prime Minister thanked Sirisena for helping to promote yoga. (ANI)

