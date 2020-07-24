By-elections to Assembly, Parliamentary constituencies to be held, schedule soon: ECI

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday took the decision to hold by-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies after a review and the schedule shall be announced at an appropriate time.

"Decision to hold by-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time," Sheyphali Sharan, ECI Spokesperson tweeted.

A release issued by ECI regarding clarification on by-elections read: "The total number of by-elections due is 56 Assembly Constituencies (including the eight referred to earlier) besides one Parliaments, Constituency. Out of these total number of 57 by-elections, it is hereby clarified that the Commission has already taken a decision to hold all by-election as per provisions of Section 151A of the RP Act, 1951."

"In any case, the deferring of the aforementioned eight by-elections is only up to 7th September 2020. This matter of timing etc. of by-elections is also slotted for discussion in the Election Commission Meeting to be held tomorrow, i.e., 24.7.2020," it said.

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation and floods, ECI had earlier deferred by-elections of eight constituencies up to September 7 this year.

"The situation of COVID-19 has not improved in several parts of the country and conducting elections in this situation would pose a grave risk to the health and safety of the citizen," a source from ECI had stated. (ANI)

