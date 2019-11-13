By following teachings of great Gurus, we can contribute to making our country, world better: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi and highlighted the contributions made by the Sikh faith founder for the welfare of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted people in India and abroad on the occasion and said that it was a privilege for him to be in Sultanpur Lodhi, the place where Guru Nanak Dev attained enlightenment, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Kovind said that Guru Nanak Dev tried to free people from caste and creed and ritualism by teaching them lessons of equality, brotherhood, kindness and morality. He also said that true followers of Guru Nanak Dev work for the welfare of all, live in harmony and do their job with diligence and honesty.

"It is the result of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's diligence-based spiritual teachings that his followers are known all over the world for their success. By following the teachings of great Gurus, we can contribute to making our country and the world better," the President was quoted as saying in the statement.

The President earlier today paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the occasion.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

