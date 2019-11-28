By Hindus I meant a section of Sangh Parivar: Rajeev Dhavan clarifies 'Hindus disturb peace' remark

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Clarifying his 'Hindu disturb peace' remark, Sunni Central Waqf Board Advocate in Ayodhya case, Rajeev Dhavan, has said the word Hindu in this context refers to a section of 'Sangh Parivar' which is dedicated to violence, lynching, destroying mosques and killing people, and not Hindus in general.

"This is television mischief. When I speak of Hindus, I am not speaking of Hindus generally... When the word Hindu is used in its context it means the 'Sangh Parivar' in relation to Babri Masjid... I'm speaking of those sections of 'Sangh Parivar' who are dedicated to violence and lynching, destroying mosques and killing people," Dhavan said.

He said that he had, in the court, said that the people who destroyed Babri Masjid were Hindu Taliban.

Earlier, Dhavan had reportedly said that Muslims have never disturbed peace and that only Hindus disturbed the environment.

This comes after the Supreme Court, in its November 9 verdict, ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The apex court had also directed that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya be given for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)

