By-poll to Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad local authorities' constituency deferred

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday extended the schedule for the by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad local authorities' constituency by 60 days.

The election was earlier expected to be held on April 7.

"The Commission, in the exercise of its powers conferred under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with Section 153 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, hereby directs that the period of election for the said election is extended by 60 days from date of this notification," the EC stated in its order.

"The activities already carried out under the said notification shall remain valid during this period. Fresh date of poll, counting etc, all subsequent activities shall be notified in due course after reviewing the situation further," it added. (ANI)

