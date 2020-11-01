Bye-elections not about power but respect for Gwalior-Chambal region: Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The battle in bye-elections for Madhya Pradesh assembly is not about power but respect for the Gwalior-Chambal region, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday.

Scindia said in a tweet that self-respecting people of the region were now demanding answers from Congress government against "injustice, atrocities and non-fulfilment of promises" done to them in 15 months of its rule.

"Sabr jab bagawat par ayega to har sitam ka jawab mangega, pani hai to koi bat nahi agar khoon hai to hisab mangega. When patience turns towards rebellion, it asks for reply to every injustice. If it is water then it's okay but if it is blood, it will ask for accountability," he said.



"The battle in the by-elections is not about power but respect for the Gwalior Chambal region," he added.

Voting for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

