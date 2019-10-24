Bypoll results: NCP ahead in Maharashtra's Satara LS seat, BJP trailing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Initial trends of the Election Commission (EC) suggested that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing.



NCP candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is leading with 1,00,591 votes.



On the other hand, Udyanraje Bhonsle, who defected from the Sharad Pawar-led party and contested the bypolls on a BJP ticket is trailing on the second spot with 91,538 votes, according to EC trends.



The Satara parliamentary constituency fell vacant after Bhonsle had joined the BJP last month. He was a three-time MP from this seat.



In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Bhonsle had won from Satara on an NCP ticket.



Bypolls to Satara Lok Sabha seat was held along with the assembly elections in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra on October 21. (ANI)