Bypolls: 30.41 pc voter turnout in UP, 42.71 pc in MP till 1 pm

Lucknow/Bhopal [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh recorded voter turnout of around 30.41 per cent and 42.71 per cent respectively till 1 pm in bye-elections.



Polling on seven seats in Uttar Pradesh and 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh is underway.

Bye-elections were necessitated following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier in Madhya Pradesh.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

