CAA not made to hurt sentiments of any religion: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is not made to hurt the sentiments of any religion but to give relief to the victims facing religious persecution.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "The CAA is not made to hurt sentiments of any religion but to give relief to the victims facing religious persecution. Certain forces who want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims on the issue of CAA. These forces wish to create differences between the communities."

He further said that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and even Dr Manmohan Singh had desired that the minorities facing persecution should be given relief.

"Mahatma Gandhi, Nehruji and even Dr. Manmohan Singh had desired that the minorities facing persecution should be given relief. The CAA has been made keeping the spirit of our Constitution in mind. The CAA is in accordance with the philosophy of 'Sarva Dharma Sambhav'," he said in another tweet.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

