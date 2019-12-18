CAA protest: Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory for people commuting from Noida to capital

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 in capital, the Delhi Traffic police on Tuesday blocked road no 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj.

The officials have advised people coming from Noida to take DND flyover or Akshardham to commute to Delhi.

"Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police in the morning today.

Yesterday, the police had also stopped vehicular movement on the road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, due to the demonstration.

The protest in Seelampur came days after the clashes between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity. (ANI)

