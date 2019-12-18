CAA protest: Eastern Railway cancels 19 trains

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Eastern Railway on Tuesday cancelled as many as 19 trains due to the ongoing unrest across the country over newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"In connection with law and order problem in the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway and in New Farakka-Azimganj and Krishnanagar-Lalgola Sections of Eastern Railway, 19 trains have been cancelled for today," Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway said in a release.

Protests intensified across the country after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university area on Sunday.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)