CAA protests: 10 more arrested for Seelampur violence; Sec 144 imposed near Red Fort area

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Ten more people have been arrested on Thursday for allegedly fanning violence in the Seelampur area amid the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to police, out of ten, four accused have a criminal background. They have been accused of pelting stones, burning the police booth and setting two-wheelers on ablaze during the protest.

Yesterday, the cops have arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in instigating violence in Seelampur and turning it into a battlefield.

All the accused were identified through videos taken during the anti-CAA protest. They all the residents of Delhi.

Besides, Section 144 has been imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after a request by a Swaraj Abhiyan for a peaceful march against the Citizenship Amendment Act was denied by the police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for today.



Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

