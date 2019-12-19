CAA protests: Kamal Haasan meets student protesters in Madras University

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday visited the Madras University premises and expressed his solidarity with the students who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 here.

Speaking to reporters, Hassan said: "I am not allowed to go inside. Till I die, I will call myself a student, I have come here in that capacity to be their defender."

"I will keep voicing whether or not I have started a party and now that I have started a party it becomes my duty to be here," he added.

Besides students, Congress and other opposition parties across the country are vociferously protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

