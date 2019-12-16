CAA protests: Opposition parties seek time from President Kovind for a meeting

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Opposition parties have sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind for a meeting to apprise him on the current situation in the country in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, sources said on Monday.

Protests over CAA escalated across the country on Sunday.

As many as 26 students and six cops sustained injuries in a protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)