CAA protests: Several trains cancelled, short-terminated, diverted in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): As many as 27 trains were cancelled, seven short-terminated and three diverted due to damages to railway tracks in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, North Frontier Railway said on Sunday.

According to an official release, the trains will stand cancelled, short-terminated and diverted which were to originate on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The railway said that the changes have been made due to burning of the railway station at Bhaluka Road (West Bengal) under Northeast Frontier Railway and damages caused to railway tracks due to blockades in Assam areas.

"Damages caused due to burning of stations are being assessed and normalization of train services will take some time," it said.

Violent protests have been witnessed in parts of Assam and West Bengal over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The CAB became the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on November 12, following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

