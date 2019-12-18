CAA protests: Situation in Seelampur under control, says Delhi police

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The situation in the Seelampur area of New Delhi, where violent protests broke out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Tuesday, is under control now, Delhi police said, adding that they are keeping a close watch in the area.

"The situation in the Seelampur area is under control now. I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and not heed to the rumors or false information being spread on social media," said Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO), MS Randhawa.

"We are taking CCTV footage from areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people, involved in such incidents, will be spared,' he added.

Violent protests erupted in a part of Delhi on Tuesday as some anti-social elements pelted stones on policemen who were deployed in the area.

A section of the mob was seen hitting a policeman with baton and pushing him down. Police sources said protesters gathered around 1:15 pm in the Zafrabad area and marched towards Seelampur.

The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad was also closed due to the violent clashes. (ANI)

