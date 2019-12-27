CAA Row: Muslim leaders, clerics to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and concerns over National Register for Citizenships (NRC), some Muslims clerics, intellectuals and lawmakers will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah very soon.

Speaking to ANI, All Imam Organisation Chief Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "A delegation of Muslims clerics, academicians, intellectuals, lawmakers and Madarsa proctors will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon."

Ilyasi said that the delegation will appraise the Prime Minister and Home Minister about their concerns over the CAA and NRC.

Political parties, different organisations and institutions have organised protests against the citizenship act and NRC across the country. A major protest was also held in Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi following Friday prayers last week.

The Chief Imam also appealed the protestors to refrain from violence.

"I would like to make an appeal to all the citizens of this country that peace must continue. Staging a protest is our democratic right. We must protest, but peacefully," Ilyasi said.

Violence had erupted during several protests against the citizenship act across the country.

The new citizenship law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)