CAA stir: Child crushed to death during protest in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said that a child was killed after the protest against the newly amended citizenship law turned violent and led to a stampede in the holy city yesterday.

"The child, along with seven-eight other kids, was playing in the playground when the protest turned violent. The crowd ran towards the ground and the boy who was crushed to death in a stampede-like situation," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said that several people have been arrested for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent after the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the agitators on Friday.

The incidents of violence, arson, and stone-pelting are reported from the various part of the state even as CrPC's Section 144 has been imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation.

The amended Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

