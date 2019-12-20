CAA stir: Gujarat Police registers FIR against thousands of people for rioting

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Gujarat Police on Friday registered an FIR against 3022 people on the charges of rioting, assault and criminal conspiracy for protesting against the newly-amended citizenship law in Banaskantha district.

The action was taken after scores of people staged protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the district yesterday.

Out of the people against whom the FIR has been registered by the police, 22 have been identified which also includes Amarnath Janakuram, who is an aide of state legislator Jignesh Mevani.

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, over 59 people were detained after the protest turned violent.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

