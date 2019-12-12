CAB 2019: Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over unrest in north-eastern states

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Congress lawmakers on Thursday gave Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over 'unrest in northeastern states and law and order situation' after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by the Parliament.

Opposition parties and locals in north-eastern states are staging protests against the Bill. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, K Suresh, and Gaurav Gogoi gave notices in this regard.

The Congress has vehemently opposed the Bill with party leaders terming it against principles of the Indian Constitution.

Indefinite curfew has been imposed in few districts of Assam in the wake of protests after the passage of the CAB in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favor of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)