CAB against Assam's interest and will endanger identity, says Ripun Bora

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Commenting on the protests that have erupted in Assam over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee">Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora on Tuesday said that the Bill is against the interest of people of Assam and the state.

"The entire population of Assam, irrespective of caste, creed, community, and religion has opposed Citizenship (Amendment Bill) because it is totally against the interest of Assamese people and Assam. It will endanger the identity of people of the state," the Congress leader said.

Adding that the demographic pattern of Assam has already changed, Bora said: "Now with this Bill, if it is accepted and implemented in Assam, the demographic pattern will undergo many changes. Out of fear of losing identity, people are protesting against the Bill."

Earlier today, several people belonging to different organisations came out on the streets of Dibrugarh city to stage protest against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.

The protestors raised slogans of 'Jai Assam', 'take back Citizenship Bill', 'go back BJP', and 'go back RSS'.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

However, according to sources, the Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

