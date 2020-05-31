Cab drivers in Ludhiana protest for loan, road tax waiver

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): The taxi union members here gathered at Jagraon bridge on Saturday, demanding that the Punjab government waive off taxes for the coronavirus induced lockdown period.

Jaswant Singh Dhillon, Taxi Union president, said: "We have gathered here to demand a waiver in taxes and insurance. We also demand that loans are waived off for a year and our cars must also get a curfew pass."

He added: "Whenever our cabs are out, we have to undergo a quarantine period of at least 14 days. We ask the government if our drivers are in quarantine, then from where do we get a substitute for them."

Gurdeep Singh Gosha, Youth Akali Dal president, Ludhiana, told ANI: "We have already warned the government that a situation may arise when cab drivers take to the streets. These people are starving." (ANI)

