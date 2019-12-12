CAB not concerned with welfare of country, people: Kunwar Danish Ali

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Amid raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) across the North-East, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kumwar Danish Ali on Thursday stated that the bill is not concerned with the welfare of the country or the people.

Speaking to ANI, Danish said: "This is an unfortunate circumstance. I already said that the Bill was introduced with haste. It has been introduced solely for the purpose of politics. It is not concerned with the welfare of the country or its citizens."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)