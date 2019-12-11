CAB violates spirit of Constitution: Praful Patel

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel condemned the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), which is set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday stating it violates the spirit of the Constitution especially Article 14.

"The citizenship amendment bill is coming to Rajya Sabha tomorrow. Lok Sabha has passed this bill, the number is not the issue but the issue is about the debate which is going on that whether the bill is constitutional or not. It (CAB) violates the certain spirit of the constitution especially section 14 and also it is important to analyse the circumstances," Patel told ANI.

Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees equality before law and equal protection of law to all persons.

"The National Register of Citizens (NRC) in one state has proven to be a big issue in that area and now to extend it across the entire country is also going to be a very difficult exercise. I think the caution and restraint should have been hallmark rather than rushing through to such important legislation," he added.

The bill will be tabled in the Upper House at 2 pm tomorrow by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

For the bill to be passed in the Upper House, the Centre requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

