CAB will receive massive support in RS and soon become law, says VHP

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Hailing Union Home Minister Amit Shah for successfully piloting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday said that it hopes CAB will receive massive support in Rajya Sabha and soon become law.

"VHP hopes that this Bill will receive similar massive support in the Rajya Sabha and shall soon become law. This is in accordance with the traditional Bharatiya values of always accepting and supporting all who seek refuge in her lap," Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson of VHP, said in a release.

He added, "The people persecuted on the basis of their belonging to a minority religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have to come to Bharat to save their life and honour, particularly of their women. They are not infiltrators but refugees."

Further, he said that VHP is amused to see a report from some Federal US Commission on International Religious Freedoms seeking sanctions against Amit Shah and other principal leadership if this Bill is passed.

"Sanctions had been tried after the atomic explosion during Vajpayee's regime. They did not deter India and had to be withdrawn," he added.

Adding that the people of India stand resolute and determined to ensure citizenship to the persecuted refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, VHP said: "The people of India stand resolute and determined behind the government to ensure that this Bill is passed; becomes a law; is implemented and millions of people living in sub-human conditions are ensured a dignified life as citizens of India with a better standard of living - unmindful of any threatened sanctions."

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian refugees fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)

