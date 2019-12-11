Cabinet approves Aircraft (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for carrying out the amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 (XXII of 1934).

It will now be introduced in the Parliament, read a statement.

The Bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It also enlarges the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation.

The amendments would fulfil the requirements of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). This will enable the three regulatory bodies in the Civil Aviation sector in India, namely Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to become more effective, which will lead to enhancement in the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in the country. (ANI)

