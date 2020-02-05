Cabinet approves Alliance Air to commence international flights services between India, Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted ex-post facto dispensation to Alliance Air, a subsidiary of national carrier Air India, to commence international flight services between India and Sri Lanka.

A special dispensation is allowed for an interim period till Alliance Air deploys a minimum of 20 aircraft or 20 per cent of total capacity, whichever is higher for domestic operations.

India has close bilateral ties with Sri Lanka and it is in the interest of the country to increase connectivity and to expand people to people contact between the two countries.

Prior to this approval, there was no commercial operation scheduled from Palaly and Batticaloa airports. (ANI)

