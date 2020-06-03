Cabinet approves amendment to Essential Commodities Act to liberalise regulatory environment for farmers

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In a significant decision for the farm sector, the Union on Wednesday approved an amendment to Essential Commodities Act to liberalise regulatory environment for farmers.

Briefing the media about the decisions of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it was a landmark decision which will benefit farmers.

"We have made farmer friendly amendments to the Essential Commodities Act. The regulatory environment has been liberalized for farmers through this decision. This is a landmark decision which will benefit farmers and transform the agriculture sector," he said.

He said farmers will now have the freedom to sell the product anywhere.

"There is an abundance of agricultural products. Through this decision, farmers have been freed from the Agricultural Producer Market Committee. The farmers will now have the freedom to sell the product anywhere to whoever makes better payment. We have moved towards One Nation One Market," he said. (ANI)