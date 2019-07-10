Cabinet approves amendments to POCSO Act, includes death penalty for sexual offences

New Delhi, July 10 (ANI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 that provides for the death penalty for sexual offences against children.

The amendments also provide for a jail term to curb child pornography.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the amended bill provides stringent punishment to offenders and will help curb crimes. (ANI)

