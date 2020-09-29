Cabinet approves appointment of PD Vaghela as TRAI chair

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. PD Vaghela as Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders.

A letter from the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training announced the appointment.

The 1986-Gujarat cadre IAS officer was the secretary, pharmaceuticals, since August 2019.

Vaghela will succeed RS Sharma, whose tenure as chief of TRAI lapses on September 30. (ANI)