Cabinet approves appointment of PD Vaghela as TRAI chair

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. PD Vaghela as Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders.
A letter from the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training announced the appointment.
The 1986-Gujarat cadre IAS officer was the secretary, pharmaceuticals, since August 2019.
Vaghela will succeed RS Sharma, whose tenure as chief of TRAI lapses on September 30. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:06 IST
