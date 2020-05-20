Cabinet approves AtmaNirbhar Bharat package for allocation of foodgrains to migrant workers

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for allocation of foodgrains from the central pool to approximately 8 crore migrants or stranded migrants at 5 kg per person per month for May and June free of cost.

The allocation will ease the hardships faced by migrants and stranded migrants due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

An official release said the decision would entail an estimated food subsidy of about Rs 2,982.27 crore.

Further, the expenditure towards intra-state transportation and handling charges and dealer's margin and additional dealer margin will account for about Rs 127.25 crore which will be borne fully by the central government. Accordingly, the total subsidy from the government is estimated at about Rs 3,109.52 crore. (ANI)

