Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A, 2B

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A (Central Silk Board Junction to KR Puram) and Phase 2B (KR Puram to airport via Hebbal Junction) of total 58.19 km length. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788 crore.



An official release said on Tuesday that the implementation of the project will provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangalore.

It said the project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities. The project is also aimed at providing people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport. (ANI)

