Cabinet approves Bill for 10 pc reservation to EWS in J-K

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will provide up to 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations in the state.

"This will give social justice to poor people who are in large numbers in the state," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He recalled that the government had last month granted reservation for people living near the International Border in J-K which was earlier available only for those living close to the Line of Actual Control. (ANI)

