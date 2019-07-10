Cabinet approves bill for empowerment of transgenders

New Delhi, July 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that provides a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the bill approved by the cabinet will give an identity to the transgenders and empower them.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 approved by the cabinet is expected to come up in the ongoing budget session parliament. (ANI)

