Cabinet approves bill to amend National Institute of Design Act, 2014

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014 and grant the status of national importance to new National Institute of Designs (NIDs).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the status of institute of national importance to NIDs will enable students to get degrees.

Officials said that granting the status of institutions of national importance to new NIDs will ensure that design education becomes socially inclusive and address the needs of design in various sectors including agriculture, health care, transportation, rural housing, and sanitation.

They said that the effort is that design education in the NIDs has uniform guidelines and pedagogy.

The four new NIDs are in Amaravati, Bhopal, Jorhat, and Kurukshetra.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved repealing of 58 obsolete laws and introduction of the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 in Parliament.

The government has repealed 1824 obsolete laws in five years. (ANI)

