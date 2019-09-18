Cabinet approves bonus for railway employees

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus for railway employees.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it will benefit 11.52 lakh railway employees who will get 78 days wages as bonus.

He said the step would entail an expenditure of over Rs 2,000 crore and was an acknowledgement of the employees' contribution to efficient railway operations. (ANI)

