Cabinet approves bonus for railway employees

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages to over 11.52 lakh eligible non-gazetted railway employees for 2018-19.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it is the sixth consecutive year that the Narendra Modi government has maintained a bonus of 78 days wages.

"This is their reward for productivity. For the first time six years in a row, employees are getting 78 days wages as bonus," he said.

An official release said the move entails an expenditure of Rs 2024.40 crore.

"Payment of PLB equivalent to 78 days wages to eligible railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) would result in motivating a large number of railway employees to improve the performance of the Railways and enhance the productivity levels further, besides maintaining industrial peace," it said.

"PLB to all non-gazetted railway employees is an acknowledgment of their contribution to the efficient running of the Railways," the release added. (ANI)