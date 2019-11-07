Cabinet approves cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group A

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group 'A'.

An official release said that the number of duty posts was fixed as 105. The approval would result in the strengthening of the cadre structure both at the headquarters and in the field units of the Department of Telecommunications and Department of Posts on the basis of functional requirements.

"This will reduce the existing stagnation of P&T BWS officers. It was also decided that there will be no fresh recruitment into the cadre and the cadre will be phased out in such a manner that there is no adverse impact on the incumbents," the release said.

It said the Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service (P&T BWS), Group A, was constituted in 1990 as an organized Group A service.

The service comprises of three wings - Civil, Electrical and Architecture - and caters to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Department of Posts (DoP).

Selected through Combined Engineering Services Examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission, the officers of P&T BWS are working in management and administrative positions in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Department of Posts (DoP), PSUs of DoT, and also on deputation in other Central Ministries/ Departments/ Autonomous Bodies and State Governments.

Since the inception of the service in 1990, no cadre review of the service has been done so far and was long overdue, the release said. (ANI)