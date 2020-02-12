Cabinet approves capitalisation of 3 Public Sector Insurance Companies

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the capitalisation of three Public Sector Insurance Companies-- National General Insurance, United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance Company with Rs 2,500 crore.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the Cabinet has decided that Pesticide Management Bill, 2020, will be introduced in this session of Parliament.

"The Bill aims at protecting farmers' interests by ensuring that they get safe and effective pesticides," he said.

The Cabinet has approved signing of an MoU between India and Iceland in the field of Sustainable Fisheries Development, he said.

The Union Cabinet has also approved a protocol amending the Agreement between India and Sri Lanka for avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The changes in ''Vivad se Vishwas'' Bill to expand the scope of the Bill have also been approved in the cabinet meeting. (ANI)