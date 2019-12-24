Cabinet approves creation of CDS post

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"The officer to be appointed as Chief of Defence Staff will be a four star General and will also head the Department of Military Affairs," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told media here.

According to government sources, Armed forces will fall under the ambit of Department of Military Affairs which will have appropriate expertise to manage military affairs. Chief of Defence Staff will head it.

The Department of Military Affairs will have appropriate mix of civilian and military officers.

Sources further shared that CDS "will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs. (ANI)