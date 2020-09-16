Cabinet approves establishment of new AIIMS at Bihar's Darbhanga

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga in Bihar.

An official release said that the AIIMS will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The total cost will be Rs 1,264 crore and is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of the approval of the central government.

Construction of new AIIMS is fully funded by the Central Government. The operations and maintenance expenses on new AIIMS are also fully borne by the Central Government.

The proposed institution shall have a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds which will include emergency beds, ICU beds, AYUSH beds, private beds and speciality and super speciality beds.



"There will be a Medical College, AYUSH Block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities. The establishment of the new AIIMS will create capital assets for which requisite specialized manpower will be created, based on the pattern of the six new AIIMS, for their operations and maintenance. The recurring cost on these institutions shall be met through grant-in-aid to them from plan budget head of PMSSY of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it said.

The release said that the establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions.

The institute will also create a trained pool of teaching resources and faculty that can impart quality medical education.

The release said that setting up new AIIMS in the state will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 persons in various faculty and non-faculty posts.

Further, indirect employment generation will take place due to facilities and services like a shopping centre and canteens coming in the vicinity of the new AIIMS, it said.

Bihar is slated to go for elections later this year. (ANI)

