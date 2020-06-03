Cabinet approves establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) as a subordinate office under Ministry of AYUSH.

Briefing the media about the decisions of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said two labs the Ministry of AYUSH in Ghaziabad will also merge with it.

"The cabinet has approved the establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) as a subordinate office under the Ministry of AYUSH. Two labs of Ghaziabad of the Ministry of AYUSH are also merging with it. This will ensure optimum utilisation of infrastructure, financial resources and human resources," he said.

He said it will also ensure standardization of Indian and other drugs.

"For consequential changes which are required in drugs and cosmetics rules, we have to re-decide to make necessary changes in rules also," he added. (ANI)

