Cabinet approves extension of term of Twenty-second Law Commission of India up to Aug 31, 2024

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of the term of the Twenty-second Law Commission of India upto August 31, 2024, said a press release by the Ministry of Law and Justice.



The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body, constituted by the Government of India from time to time. The Commission was initially formed in 1955 and is re-constituted occasionally. The tenure of the present Twenty-second Law Commission of India ends on February 20, 2023, added the press release.

The various Law Commissions have been able to make important contributions towards the progressive development and codification of the Law of the country. The Law Commission has so far submitted 277 Reports, as per the press release.

The Chairperson and Members of the Twenty-second Law Commission have joined office recently and have taken up several pending projects for examination and report, being the work in progress. (ANI)

